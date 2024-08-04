Audi is preparing to launch a new model on the Chinese market new series of electric carsDeveloped in China, for China: an attempt to reverse a less than satisfactory sales trend in the Asian country, given that, data in hand, Audi has sold less than 10,000 electric vehicles in China in the first six months of the year while premium Chinese EV brands such as NIO and Zeekr each sold eight times more.

No Four Rings on Audi Electrics for China

The emerge first details related to these new electric cars: According to Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter, Audi’s new EV series will use CATL batteries and rely on an advanced driver assistance system ADAS from local tech startup Momenta. But not only that: another somewhat surprising element is that all these new electric models They should not sport the iconic four rings logo.

A question of image

A decision taken by the German brand due “to a consideration of the brand image“, one of the two people said. Will this new EV series have a different logo or just the Audi name prominently displayed? We don’t know yet, since the Ingolstadt-based company did not want to comment on this rumor. However, it seems that in November Audi will preview a concept car for the new electric models (they should be nine by 2030) that it will launch on the Chinese market: only then, probably, will we know more.