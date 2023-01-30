A fully electric 4×4 SUV destined to compete on the market with Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The new battery-powered crossover by the brand is starting to take shape Audi: the latest rumors speak of the top management of the four-ring automaker very close to the green light for the plan to build this model. Few details are known about this new vehicle, except that it will be completely separate from the Activesphere concept.

The platform on which Audi’s new electric 4×4 SUV will sit has not yet been announced, although we know for a fact that the model will not use the DPI architecture of Porsche and Audi, let alone rely on the chassis of Ford Ranger destined to end up incorporated into a future Volkswagen SUV. The hypothesis of the SSP platform is also towards exclusion, considering that according to the latest reports cited by Autocar, the entry into production of this new crossover could take place by 2027. The most viable path therefore seems to be that of the ladder frame of the reborn electric brand Scout, which is already set to be a manufacturer of SUVs focused on off-road driving. As for the production of the model, pay attention to the role that the Canadian could play greatwith whom Audi is working on battery technology and which Volkswagen may be considering for the production contract for Scout vehicles.

“If we think about the history of Audi, and in particular the success in rallies back in the 80s with the Quattro and the Sport Quattro, it’s easy to explain why our company needs a car like this – said the head of design of Audi, Marc Lichte – And if we talk about Quattro 2.0, it takes on an even clearer meaning. I think there is room for a rugged SUV in Audi’s passenger car range, there is potential because there are currently only two premium players in this segment, and I think there is space also for a third competitor“.