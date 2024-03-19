Or do you know what the difference is between 40 TFSI and 45 TFSI? Oh no? Well, that's why Audi names are becoming normal again, thankfully.

Audi likes to kick the purist in the sore leg. For example, the brand sold cars with front-wheel drive in a segment where rear-wheel drive was the norm. Or the introduction of the diesel convertible (the Audi Cabriolet already had that in 1995) or the use of four-wheel drive in a rally championship. But the biggest annoyance for many must be the type designation of the brand with the four rings.

Audi names back to normal

A1 to A8 makes sense and the Q line is not strange either. There is something wrong with the designation of the engines. That used to be just 1.8T or 1.9 TD (2.7T or 3.3 TDI if you paid attention at school). But nowadays Audi uses very cryptic names from '25' to '60'. Behind this is TFSI, TDI or nothing in the case of an electric model, but 'e' in the case of a PHEV.

There is good news for the people who don't understand this: the Audi names are finally going back to normal! In principle, we understand Audi's thinking. Nowadays, engine capacity says very little about performance, so the old name could be discarded.

You also have to deal with various types of drivetrains. Audi could use the numbers to indicate where they were located about were in the range. But this method goes overboard. That leaves Audi's marketing guru Florian Hauser to the British quality publication Auto Express.

Caveat

Audi started it with the just introduced Audi Q6 e-tron. There is a choice between a regular one Q6 e-tron quattro and a faster one SQ6 e-tron quattro. Later there will be a version with rear-wheel drive, which will then be used Q6 e-tron will mention. There is a small one caveat. With the Audi Q8 e-tron you cannot see the 50 and 55 badges on the back, but they are still visible in the configurator. So we don't know if Audi is there absolutely is going to say goodbye.

By the way, Audi is going to make things very difficult for itself. All Audis with a combustion engine receive an odd number, while all electric Audis receive an even number on the bottom. So the successor to the Audi A4 Avant will be the Audi A5 Avant.

Audi's range is becoming a little clearer. The A1 and Q2 will be retired without a successor. The same applies to the Audi R8 that will be retired from Maarten at the end of this month. Audi has never used a number (R8 70 FSI?) for the latter, now that we think about it…

Through: Auto Express

This article Audi names are FINALLY returning to normal first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Audi #names #FINALLY #normal