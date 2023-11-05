Audi is preparing to increase the number of available functions”on demand”, therefore allowing its customers to add specific features to their models even after purchase and on an ad hoc basis. And it will do so starting next time A4 2024: it was announced by Oliver Hoffmann, who is the technical chief of Audi, explaining how it is in all respects a decision aimed at satisfying customer requests rather than generating greater profits for the company.

Growing “on demand” functions

“With our next generation of electronic architecture we will bring more ‘on demand’ feature offerings, and you will see year after year we will introduce new services in our cars – Hoffmann declared to Autocar – A few years ago there were several ideas on how to generate revenue from digitalization functions rather than directly from car sales.” The advantage brought by these “on demand” services is that they allow customers to add new functions independently to their car via the myAudi appand therefore without the need to go to a retailer or implement additional hardware.

More and more Audi models

We remind you that to date Audi’s “on demand” functionality is only available for models e-tron and e-tron Sportback, although in the future updates of this type will be available for more and more models: the services that can be implemented are currently limited to a package of Matrix LED headlights that automatically switch between low beam and high beam, another package that allows light animations when closing and opening the car, and a function of semi-autonomous parking through which the car finds parking and parks itself.

A big step for Audi

“This It’s a big step for Audi – added Hoffmann, without specifying what new functions will be available in the future – I think there’s this customer demand to bring new features into the car, and that can be a profit pool for us. Even if we don’t see all this revenue through this type of functionality.” Even if today it probably still represents a niche service, Hoffmann is convinced that in the future the demand for “on demand” functions, and not only on Audi, will become “pretty normal”.