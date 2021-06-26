Veronica Lopez

Puebla / 06.26.2021 17:37:11

The Audi Mexico company, one of the main employers in the state, instructed its workers to attend the vaccination appointment against covid-19, under a scheme that considers Leave without pay or in exchange for a day of vacation.

Before the call of the health authorities for the first anticovid dose to people from 40 to 49 years old, the automotive assembly company based in San José Chiapa made known to its workers, through an internal circular, the mechanism to follow to attend their vaccination appointment.

The document indicates that one of the options for direct collaborators is to take the day on vacation account and in case of not having enough balance, the day may be requested without pay, considering a flexible time process.

Given this, the company stated in a statement at the request of MILLENNIUM Puebla, that the options presented to the staff are aligned with their sustainability program.

“Audi México always acts for the benefit of the collaborators. The vaccination permit scheme is aligned with our work sustainability program ”.

In addition, the vehicle assembly plant keep adjustments to your work schedule with technical stoppages due to the shortage of semiconductors, parts that are essential for the production of the Q5 truck that is exported to different regions of the world.

The Audi Mexico plant has a workforce of 5,200 employees, with an average age of 33 years.

