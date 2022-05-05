Now only the official announcement of Formula 1 is missing, and something momentarily imponderable must happen to prevent it Audi And Porsche to enter the Circus in 2026. The CEO of the Volkswagen group Herbert Diess confirmed this a few days ago and at the moment the only node concerns the teams with which to enter into supply agreements. As for Porsche, it now seems all done with the Red Bull. On Audi, on the other hand, there are more doubts, but important news is filtering out from Great Britain. There McLarenin fact, it would be an increasingly distant hypothesis.

The Woking team, in the dance together with Sauber, Williams and Aston Martin to agree with Audi, would have slipped away. To bring it back is Reuters: “The economic distances with McLaren are too greathopes of agreement are close to zero“, A source told the news agency. The fundamental requirement for the entry of the two German manufacturers into Formula 1 was the change of engine rules that will take place in 2026: the Circus basically accepted all requests in order to definitively convince Volkswagen to take the decisive step, which took place on Monday.