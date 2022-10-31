Audi Sport loses the pieces. The departure of Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts is not a bolt from the blue, but the confirmation that the sporting and strategic choices of the Four Rings have opened a flaw that is now irrecoverable given that all the best GT drivers are taking other paths.

After the recently announced farewell by René Rast and Nico Muller, now the Belgian couple has also preferred to say goodbye to the company, which with the decision to embark on the adventure in Formula 1 in 2026 with Sauber canceled the LMDh program in which many conductors believed and hoped for in their growth paths.

The last are therefore the Champions of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint, who after having won a lot with the Audi R8 LMS of the WRT Team have opted to stay with the team directed by Vincent Vosse rather than remain tied to a brand that would have offered them only outlets professional in the GT3 and nothing more.

# 32 Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT: Charles Weerts, Dries Vanthoor Photo by: SRO

“We thank Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts: by saying goodbye we want to wish them the best for their future”, reads the very short note issued by Ingolstadt.

Staying with WRT, Weerts and Vanthoor will therefore have the opportunity to drive the new BMW M4 GT3 and also aim for LMDh for the future, as well as gain experience with prototypes in LMP2 as the Belgian team has two Orecas.