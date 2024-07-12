Steps towards the future

While the 2024 season continues to be extremely difficult for the Sauber team, which is currently the only one still with zero points in the standings at the halfway point of the season, in the offices in Hinwil the future is being planned and above all the future transformation of the team into the Audi factory team, which will officially enter the track starting from the 2026 season. Today the appointment of a new figure has arrived who will have to accompany the Swiss team in this transition phase: it is Stefan Strahnzformer chief engineer for Mercedes’ cost and commercial programs, who was appointed Programme Director from Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl.

In the official press release issued by Stake F1 Team, it is explained how Strähnz will officially enter into service on October 1, 2024His arrival in the team will serve to “bring a wealth of operational, organizational, development and leadership skills“, we read further in the press release. Strähnz has a very long experience in the Circus: before arriving at Mercedes, in 2012, he had in fact worked for Lotus-Renault, BAR and Toyota.

The words of Strähnz and Seidl

“I am immensely proud and excited to join the talented people at Sauber Motorsport on our journey to becoming the factory Audi F1 team in 2026. I have experienced a similar journey in my previous roles. – explained Stefan Strähnz – and I will apply all my knowledge and energy in this new and challenging program to develop the tools, processes and culture necessary to achieve long-term sustainable success on and off the track. It is a real privilege to join an iconic brand like Audi, with all its past technological and sporting successes. I look forward to taking a leadership role in our ambitious goals of achieving title success in F1.“.

“I am delighted to welcome Stefan to the team – commented Andreas Seidl – and I am sure he will bring with him an incredible amount of experience from his previous roles. With his unique experience, Stefan will play a key role in driving the overall effectiveness of the team and preparing us for our journey towards full optimization of the financial regulations as we transform into the official Audi F1 Team. Working closely with me, the management team and all of our expanding technical, operational and financial departments, Stefan’s primary mission will be to provide fully rationalised and optimised F1 car programmes from conception to on-track deployment“.