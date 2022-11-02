The German manufacturer was due to compete in both the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year, having chosen the new, cost-effective LMDh formula at the end of 2020.

The company had already appointed René Rast and Nico Muller to develop the project, while an agreement had been reached with WRT to become its official team, although it was never announced.

The car was developed in parallel with Porsche around the Multimatic chassis and both Volkswagen Group brands would use the same twin-turbo V8 engine and specific hybrid system.

But while Porsche was the first manufacturer to launch its LMDh car in mid-January, Audi quashed the program, initially saying it had been put on hiatus to allow the company to use its resources elsewhere, with confirmation only in August. that the project was completely eliminated from the calendars of the company, which announced its plan to enter Formula 1 in 2026.

It has now emerged that Audi was at a very advanced stage, as the car was due to carry out the first test a few weeks after this confirmation.

“Eventually the car was ready,” Muller told Motorsport.com. “We worked a lot on the simulation, everything was ready for track tests.

“It was developed together with Porsche; it’s no secret that they shared the same platform with Multimatic.

“If I would have liked to drive it? It was close, but the call came a few weeks earlier.”

Porsche LMDh Photo by: Porsche Motorsport

Chris Reinke, Audi’s Customer Racing Manager, said the two VW brands were almost evenly matched in the progress of their cars at the start of the year, hinting at how close the Audi LMDh was to the first track test. .

“We were obviously in cooperation with Porsche for the development of the car and so you can understand where the Porsche was. The status of the car is publicly accessible,” said Reinke, who was previously head of Audi’s LMP1 program. at Motorsport.com.

“Within Audi it was decided to focus on Formula 1 and therefore for all those who had an emotional connection or a commitment to LMDh, this possibility has been reduced.”

The last time Audi competed in the WEC was in 2016, during the height of the LMP1 era of the series, with the diesel-powered R18.

The decision to cancel the LMDh program led to Muller joining the Peugeot hypercar team, while both Rast and WRT switched to rival German brand BMW.