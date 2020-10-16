These are the qualities The Audi virtual cockpit has been given in this car. The car also gets 12.3 inch MMI navigation, dual zone climate control, 8.3 inch display, sunproof, ambient lightning, LED headlight and reverse camera. The car has a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine which generates 190PS power 320Nm torque. The car has a 7 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox and all wheel drive. This car can hold a speed of 0-100kmpl in 6.5 seconds.

Q Series Entry Level Model The Audi Q2 is the company’s entry-level SUV car. The car is based on Volkswagen’s MQB platform. The length of this car is 4,191 mm. The width of this car is 1,794 mm. The height of the car is 1,508mm. The wheelbase is 2,601mm.

Audi Q2 Price The starting price of this car is 34.99 lakh rupees. The top model of the car is priced at Rs 48.89 lakhs. The company has started taking bookings for this car. To book this car, you have to pay a token amount of 2 lakh rupees.

The Audi Q2 has been launched officially in India. It is currently the cheapest model of the company in India. The company has launched this car in India with a price tag of ₹ 34.99 lakhs. This car comes in Exterior line and Design line grades. Available in Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and Technology trims.