Audi, one of the world’s expensive car makers, has launched its cheapest model in India. The company has launched Audi Q2 in the Indian market. The price of this cheap model is 34.99 lakh rupees. This car of Audi comes in Exterior line and Design line grades. Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and Technology trims are available.

These are the features of the car

The Audi virtual cockpit has been given in this car of Audi. The car is equipped with 12.3 inch MMI navigation, dual zone climate control, 8.3 inch display, sunproof, ambient lightning, LED headlight and reverse camera. It has a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine which generates 190PS power 320Nm torque.

The Audi Q2 has a 7 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox and all wheel drive. Speaking of speed, it can hold a speed of 0-100kmpl in just 6.5 seconds. It is the company’s entry-level SUV car. This car is based on Volkswagen’s MQB platform. The car has a length of 4,191 mm and a width of 1,794 mm. The height of the car is 1,508mm. Wheelbase is 2,601mm.

cost

The price of this car of Audi starts from Rs. 34.99 lakhs and the price of its top model is Rs. 48.89 lakhs. Bookings have been started for this car. If you want to buy this car this Diwali, you can book it by giving a token amount of two lakh rupees.

Will compete with this car

In the Indian market, this car of Audi will compete with Toyota Fortuner. The price of the Fortuner starts at Rs 28.66 lakh. At the same time, the price of the Fortuner top model is Rs. 36.88 lakh in ex-showroom Delhi.

