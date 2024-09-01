Rescue operations were immediately activated by a call to 112 from a person who was in the area and saw the mountaineer fall.







Fabrizio Longo, the 62-year-old director of Audi Italy, died yesterday in a tragic mountain accident on the Adamello on the border between the provinces of Brescia and Trento. A great mountain enthusiast and an expert and careful mountaineer, Longo lost his life in the early afternoon after falling for about 200 meters while he was near the Payer peak in the Adamello group, at about 3,000 meters above sea level. Longo was climbing alone the via ferrata that leads to the summit.

Rescue operations were immediately activated by a call to 112 from a person who was in the area and saw the mountaineer fall. The Pinzolo Alpine Rescue operators, after flying over the area with the Civil Protection helicopter, identified the man about 200 meters below the summit. The helicopter rescue technician and the medical team were landed on site but the doctor could do nothing but confirm the mountaineer’s death. Born in Rimini in 1962, Longo graduated in Political Science in Romebegan his career at Fiat Auto in 1987, holding positions of increasing responsibility in marketing. In 2002 he assumed responsibility for the Italian market for the Lancia brand. After experiences at BMW Italy, Piaggio and Toyota Italy he then moved to Audi Italy in 2013.