Car manufacturers are fighting each other in the field of sustainability. Who is the most sustainable and who has the best solution to climate problems? Audi is now throwing a particulate filter into the battle for electric cars. The last bit of fine dust that is released during loading and driving must be collected by this filter.

Audi built the special filter together with the company Mann+Hummel. According to the brand, 85 percent of the particulate matter that is released is caused by wear on the brakes, tires or roads. Audi’s filter can capture dust particles of 10 micrometers that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

The Audi fine dust filter captures environmental dust

Audi mounts the particulate filter behind the grille of the car. While driving, the wind ensures that particles end up in the filter. During charging, the nearby air is actively drawn through the filter thanks to a fan.

Audi’s project manager Fabian Groh expects that we will all soon be driving around with such a fine dust collector. ‘We are already doing a lot on our own initiative today. We expect it to become a legal requirement in the future as well.’ And no, Audi drivers, you don’t necessarily have to drive close behind someone to filter their dust.