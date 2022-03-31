Is it a joke? We dare not say it in all honesty. Only 1 percent of all new sales at Audi are currently diesel, which is why they will stop selling cars with a diesel engine in the Netherlands in April. The focus will be on hybrids, electric cars and normal petrol cars.

Update: Audi Netherlands confirms to TopGear that it is really not a joke

‘Only 1 percent of all cars sold in this category in the past year were still equipped with a diesel engine. The expected market developments and the fiscal climate for the coming years are also not in favor of the diesel engine,” says Audi Nederland in a press release.

Why does the message come one day before April 1?

If Audi had sent this message last week (or next week), we would have believed it right away. Diesel loses popularity year after year and sister brands Porsche has not supplied diesel engines for years. It sounds perfectly logical to us.

Only the timing suggests it’s a joke. If they’re joking, they’ll go far. There are already almost no TDIs to be found in the configurators on the Audi website. The S4 TDI is still online. So is it a real message with unfortunate timing? The good news is that the RS models (with petrol engine) will remain.

‘This makes the choice of engine a lot clearer. The Audi A1, Q2, A4, A5 and TT series plus the Audi R8 are now only available with petrol engines. The A3, Q3, Q5, A6, A7 Sportback, Q7, A8 and Q8 offer a choice of TFSI petrol and TFSI e plug-in hybrid engines,” said Audi.