There comes a point where your car has had enough. Think of the moment when you kick it off too far on a track day and the safety systems go berserk. It turns out that several Audis in the US can react very sensitively. The American branch of the brand is recalling more than 50,000 cars because they can incorrectly go into a crawl-to-home mode. The reason? Spilling a drink in the backseat.

No, we are not making this up and the editor of this piece is not called Cas Pedaal. Apparently a lot of A6s and A7s (and their RS versions) built between 2018 and 2022 are hypersensitive. That’s because a system Audi calls the “gateway control module” can be damaged if fluid comes into the vicinity. These cars lack a protective cover to prevent this.

Not the first time this problem has occurred

It has already happened 46 times in the United States that the module in question broke down. That has led Audi to decide to recall the cars. In a report to NHTSA (the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, a federal agency that investigates defects in motor vehicles), the brand says that all owners of these cars will be notified before January 20, 2023. During the recall, the relevant protective cover will be fitted, of course at no additional cost to the owner.

Audi had a similar problem at the end of last year. Even then, this safety system was involved and 290,000 cars were recalled in the US. Back then it was all about Q5s. It sounds a bit strange, but it is better if Audi drivers do not let their children chase straws through packs of Capri-Sun in the near future.