B.For a long time now, only Tesla drivers have been able to enjoy their own charging stations for their electric cars. But that should change in the medium to long term. Porsche is thinking out loud about its own stations, and Audi opened its first “Audi Charging Hub” at the trade fair in Nuremberg at Christmas time. It is still a pilot project, but if it is successful, the concept will be extended to all of Germany. Whereby it’s not just about the shop in Nuremberg. The trappings should show the way into the future.

Anyone approaching the building does not initially think that they are approaching a charging station with six charging points each with an output of 320 kW. Rather, everything looks like a small Audi branch. Is it somehow, only that not only Audi drivers are welcome, but all electric car drivers. However, there is a separate 200 square meter lounge for Audi owners. You can also reserve loading times up to 30 minutes in advance. Audi plans with time windows of 45 minutes, but this does not mean that the charging process will stop after this time. Anyone who has connected their car receives a code with which they can access the premises around the clock. In the area for everyone, which is perhaps 50 square meters, there are vending machines with cold and hot drinks, and snacks can also be drawn. A concierge is available every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Tuesdays. Toilets are not missing.

Charging should become an experience

But Audi has put a lot of effort into designing the area that is reserved for its own customers and that they can access by entering a code. You feel like you are in an upscale hotel, everything is light and bright, there are sofas, armchairs and small tables available. There is space to work, as well as WiFi, of course. On large screens you can not only see how the electricity flows into the connected car. Audi also wants to tempt its customers right away and let them configure their next car. And in summer, waiting on the large terrace should be easier. The charging hub is located directly on the B 8 on an access road to the city center and borders a large park. If you want to go for a walk instead of waiting, you have the opportunity. Small electric scooters can also be rented.



The station provides six charging points. The battery modules that supply the electricity are housed in the basement of the building.

:



Image: Boris Schmidt



Audi wants to make charging an experience anyway. The pilot project aims to test various things, not just the procedure for electricity. The declared goal is to use the time it takes to load more sensibly. The marketing department can imagine a lot: you can have something to eat, work with a personal trainer, do product training, use the Audi lounge for a meeting or grab a vehicle for a test drive. Anyone who has any further ideas should get in touch.