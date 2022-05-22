Audi announced that it has integrated Apple Music in the infotainment system of multiple models. An update that allows users to access their subscription to the premium music streaming service developed by Apple in a direct and intuitive way directly from the MMI multimedia interface screen, without the need for Bluetooth or USB connections. With this integration, users can access over 90 million music tracks, tens of thousands of playlists and custom mixes and genre radio stations, ad-free.

“The integration of Apple Music into the Audi infotainment system is another step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple – commented Christiane Zorn, Head of Product Marketing at Audi – We are offering our customers direct access to a personalized entertainment service. A further expression of our concept of premium digital experience, consistent with the evolution of the passenger compartment into a third living space ”. The carmaker of the four rings has announced that Apple Music integration is planned for almost all models in the Audi range. starting from model year 2022 in Europe, North America and Japan. The integration will take place through an automatic over-the-air update: to activate Apple Music, customers simply select the app via the MMI system and follow the on-screen instructions to access the service using their Apple ID, and then complete the setup process with a verification code sent to the phone.