Audi looks to the mobility of the future by focusing on the workforce… of the future. In fact, young people are precisely at the center of the staff strengthening strategy put in place by the German manufacturer: it is sufficient to think that during this year alone the four-ring car manufacturer has welcomed approximately 700 trainees in the factories in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm, both in Germany. For Audi, hiring only makes sense if accompanied by some training, which is why a program was developed that the company calls “far-sighted” designed to combat the lack of qualified personnel.

A few numbers

In particular, the plan put in black and white by Audi includes 20 professional training courses and 20 school-work alternation programsso that young people can choose from many training opportunities in different fields, ranging for example from production to automation and programming technology. A successful initiative: numbers in hand, in fact, since last September 1st, training for 372 interns and 69 students of the school-work alternation programs began at the Ingolstadt headquarters, while a week later it was the turn of another 219 interns in Neckarsulm.

Audi Junior Academy

In Ingolstadt, moreover, Audi can boast the establishment of its own Junior Academy: inside the four-ring car manufacturer allows trainees to start studying in the training center and then move on to take on concrete projects and tasks. Furthermore, in 2020, the German company decided to introduce the specialization of Digital Networkingwhich allows students to learn to develop complex processes that connect the IT sector and production: Audi has already made it known that the first students to undertake this path have recently completed it and are now working for the German brand.

Places on the increase

As part of the school-work alternation program, with which Audi gives participants the opportunity to study at university after completing their training, the available places will be increased in the coming years, a decision that the four-ring car manufacturer has taken after realizing that in the last year the registrations have increased by 50%. Everything takes place with innovative formats and methods: just think that when the interns and students begin the training course they receive a tablet or laptop and access to the Audi digital world, which can be used for both mobile learning and individual development.

