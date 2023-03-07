They are on 100 world markets, have 90,000 employees, manage 19 production plants in 12 countries, sell 1.693 million very expensive cars and therefore generate revenues of around 50 billion euros a year. Let’s talk about Audi which is now launching the extremely ambitious “MaterialLoop” project which already says it all from the name: it is a futuristic pilot project to get to the closed cycle of end-of-life cars. That is to produce new cars using the material coming from the old ones. A sort of reincarnation of cars that go to die… Of course, such a project can’t be done alone: ​​so here is a chorus of 15 partner companies in the research, recycling and component supply sectors, gathered around a table from the House of the four rings which thus attempts the revolution. Yes, because until now only a small part of the materials used in the production of cars came from end-of-life vehicles. “The steel, for example, after the recycling process of abandoned cars – they explain in Inglostadt – was destined for the building sector. Audi intends to radically change this custom by returning to automotive production the raw materials that can be recovered from cars withdrawn from circulation without falling into downcycling, or the loss of quality of materials associated with the recycling phase”. All is well, but where are we? “In October 2022 – the technicians still say – as part of the MaterialLoop pilot project, around a hundred vehicles were dismantled, including some prototypes. Through the targeted disassembly of the components it was possible to obtain high quality secondary materials, in particular plastics, to be sent for recycling. After disassembly, the car bodies were shredded and differentiated by type of material, such as steel, aluminum and synthetic products. And let’s go back to the revolution: making cars with cars. Also for this reason, a fundamental aspect of the MaterialLoop project is aimed at improving the recyclability of new generation vehicles. Lastly, the closed cycle of aluminum is no less relevant: the waste from processing goes back to the supplier, who reworks it. Subsequently, Audi uses the sheet metal thus produced. A process started in 2017 and now operational in the plants of the four rings of Ingolstadt, Neckarsulm and Győr, as well as in the Volkswagen Group site in Bratislava, capable of guaranteeing marked energy savings compared to the use of primary aluminium. In short, in a few years we will drive Audis that in a previous life were… simply other Audis…





