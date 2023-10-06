Friday, October 6, 2023, 7:27 p.m.

















Last week, the Promenade celebration hall was the scene of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of ENAE Business School. The gala, which was sponsored by Audi Huertas Motor, was marked by a review of the history of the institution and the reunion between professors and former students. The event also brought together numerous personalities from the Region and members of ENAE Alumni. With this initiative, Audi Huertas Motor confirms its commitment to promoting events that highlight the regional business sector.

During the anniversary, Audi Huertas Motor exhibited two vehicles: the Audi Q8 and the Audi Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron Lauch edition. The Audi Q8 is a premium model that fascinates for its design and its innovation in connectivity and safety. On the outside, the HD Matrix LED headlights and the digital OLED rear lights with four available light signatures stand out. Also striking is the sophisticated line of its side profile, the sporty tailgate and the Audi Singleframe front grille.

Inside, occupants enjoy the quality of the materials and the width of the seats, which is complemented by a very large trunk with a storage capacity of 605 liters, expandable to 1,775 liters if the rear seats are folded down. Regarding connectivity, its central screen has the integrated Audi App Store and includes a front USB charging port, ventilation with digital display and active carbon filter, traffic sign recognition, anti-collision braking system and emergency brake booster and automatic stop and start.

For its part, the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron Launch edition is compact, spacious and sporty. Its excellent combination of dynamism and solidity makes it a unique 100% electric SUV Coupé. In addition, it has a powerful front and a rear that is as aerodynamic as it is elegant. Its modern interior is characterized by its technological innovations, its sporty style and its high digitalization. On the other hand, its trunk also stands out, with a cargo capacity of 535 liters.

As for its engine, it has a range of 703 kilometers, a power of 220 kW and accelerates from 0 to 100 km in 6.2 seconds. The battery can reach 80% with 20 minutes of charging.

Gifts to attendees

In addition to showing them the benefits of the Audi Q8, Audi Huertas Motor raffled off among the attendees the loan of an Audi Q5 for the weekend and a dinner at the well-known restaurant with a Michelin star Odiseo.