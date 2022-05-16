Up Audi A8starting from June, the optical groups will debut Digital Matrix LED last generation. The technology, in the future also available on e-tron electric, breaks down the light beam thanks to a system made up of over one million micro-mirrors. The headlights, in addition to being powerful and precise, are also interactive.

Each micro-mirror can vary its position up to five thousand times per second, in order to adapt the intensity and direction of the light according to the context and the traffic. The result is appreciated, even more than by the Audi driver, by other motorists. As information projectors, these headlights can show specific icons, such as for example, on the asphalt during the journey the predictive position of the car (in the form of arrows), or a warning sign. This function is important because it strengthens road safety.

On the motorway, the system guaranteesfull lane lighting, so that the guide is concentrated exclusively on the necessary section. With the Speedlights activated, however, the Digital Matrix headlights create a dynamic flashing area on the appropriate side of the lane light. In this way, the lane light will repeat and intensify the signal of the direction indicators. Regarding the projection of warning information, it is a triangle with an exclamation point inside it, which remains ‘imprinted’ for about three seconds.

The immediate communication aspect is another element that may be useful for the future. The functionality of the digital OLED taillights will in fact have an interactive design. Here is an example: Thanks to a large connected network, an Audi model will be able to warn other cars of an impending danger, such as the presence of ice on the asphalt. The car will be able to warn the traffic behind it via the rear lights. “As soon as lawmakers allow it, it will also be possible to adjust digital OLED elements while driving, for example, to directly inform drivers behind the car of dangerous situations“Says Audi.