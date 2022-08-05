It should be clear that there are plenty of enthusiasts who want more power in their Audi RS 6. The more powerful versions of tuner Abt go like hot cakes and other tuners also earn nice from RS 6 customers. An even more powerful Audi RS 6 Performance of the current C8 generation would therefore not be an unthinkable move. Audi is now also hinting at it.

The Australian Whichcar chatted with an Audi employee about the future of the RS 6. The employee clearly hinted at an Audi RS 6 Performance of this generation. ‘You drove the RS 6 C7 as Performance. We recently launched the R8 RWD as Performance, so you can be pretty sure we’ll be following the Performance strategy.”

A new and ‘very special’ Audi RS 6?

In addition to this near confirmation of the Audi RS 6 Performance, the employee would have hinted at another version of the station wagon. He didn’t want to reveal much about it, only that this performance would be ‘very special’. It will probably be a party model because the RS 6 celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year. Perhaps something like the Audi RS 6 GTO you see above?

The Audi RS 6 C9 will be a plug-in hybrid

The next Audi RS 6 will be a plug-in hybrid, reports Whichcar. That should come as no surprise, because with the current emission regulations it is becoming increasingly difficult to release a thoroughbred petrol car with a lot of power. AMG already went on the plug tour and Audi will follow.

The Volkswagen Group has already more or less put the powertrain on the shelf. The Porsche Panamera shares the platform with the current RS 6, of which a plug-in hybrid is already driving around with a V8, 700 hp and 870 Nm. The current RS 6 has 600 hp and 800 Nm. It is not yet known how much power the Audi RS 6 C9 will get.

The Audi RS 6 C10 is fully electric

The term of a new model is usually about six years. Sometimes a little more, sometimes a little less. The current RS 6 will remain in production until 2025. If the next generation were to appear in 2026, it would therefore remain in production until approximately 2032. Since the sale of new cars with a fuel engine will be banned in 2035, a petrol-hybrid successor would not make sense. An electric Audi RS 6 C10 is therefore an open door.