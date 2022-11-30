Audi grandsphere transforms into a digital work of art. Thanks to Andres Reisinger, Argentinian digital artist, who has created a real digital exhibition product inspired by the electric concept car of the automaker with the four rings. This work of art will be presented at the international exhibition DesignMiamione of four attended by Audi in 2022 along with Milan Design Week and events in Beijing and Shenzhen.

The digital artwork based on the Audi grandsphere was created on an LED wall, and is exhibited right next to the concept car, manifesting the vision of the car manufacturer with the four rings in terms of premium mobility of the future. In particular, the interior of the four rings concept has been transformed into an experiential space without a steering wheel, pedals or instruments, where architecture and colour they are the masters. Not only that: the passenger compartment space has been transformed into something surreal, in which the boundaries between concreteness and fiction are overcome in favor of an augmented reality that surrounds the travellers. To admire this digital work of art live, it will therefore be sufficient to go to Design Miami, where a panel discussion precisely with Andres Reisinger, as well as with Tara Rush Chief marketing Officer Audi of America, Arthur Casas, architect and founder of Studio Casas, and Immo Redeker, Audi Interior Design Team Leader.

At the center of the discussion will be the theme of designing new spaces rich in fascination and immersive experiences, ranging from the digital world to the automotive world up to the new interior concepts. “The House of the Four Rings believes in collaborating with people who share ideals and horizons, so as to create meaningful and fascinating experiences that give shape to mobility and premium design – commented Henrik Wenders, Head of Audi – Together with Andres Reisinger we will explore a sphere that goes beyond the physical installationdigitally reinterpreting the interior design”.