Starting this summer the new production management system Edge Cloud 4 Production (EC4P) will be integrated into Audi’s standard production processes for the first time. At the Böllinger Höfe – the carbon neutral site near the Neckarsulm plant – the local servers will replace the industrial PCs and manage the computing power for two assembly line cycles of the models Audi e-tron GT quattro, Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi R8. And so in the future the software based server solution, flexible and scalablewill replace the hardware-based decentralized control system.

EC4P is based on local servers used as information processing centers capable of providing extensive data relating to factory activity and distributing it with low latency to worker support systems, for example indicating which vehicle component to install. This approach allows for do without multiple expensive industrial PCs.

The risk of malware attacks is reduced

“Our motto is software, not hardware”, declare Sven Müller and Philip Saalmann, respectively Head and co-Head of the EC4P team. “Edge Cloud 4 Production enables rapid integration of software and features for worker support, component control, vehicle diagnostics, predictive maintenance or energy savings – Müller explains – In addition, by eliminating industrial PCs on the line, EC4P reduces the risk of malware attacks“. Jörg Spindler, Audi Production Planning Manager, underlines the rationale connected to the adoption of the EC4P management software: “We want to integrate more and more cloud solutions in the production processes of our factories, exploiting the advantages associated with digital control systems”.

Rational use of resources

The use of servers allows to level the demand peaks on all virtual clients, accelerating the distribution of information and guaranteeing a rational use of resources. Not only, production is more efficientespecially in terms of software rollout investments, operating system changes and IT-related expenses. “We are on the threshold of a real revolution – says Gerd Walker, Board Member for Production and Logistics at Audi AG – Previously we were forced to buy hardware when we wanted to introduce new functions on production lines. Now, with Edge Cloud 4 Production, we only buy software“.

Application in series production

“The small-scale series production characteristic of the Böllinger Höfe is ideal for test the capabilities of ECP4 in view of a large-scale expansion“, says Saalmann. Audi is the first manufacturer to use a centralized server solution to manage computing power within a cycled line. Specifically, production cycles 18 and 19 of the Böllinger Höfe, during which the interior panels are installed and work on the underbody is done, use thin clients capable of operating in Power-over-Ethernet mode: the devices receive the energy from power through network cables and data through local servers. By the end of the year, Audi will extend the software management of factory operations to all 36 work cycles at the Böllinger Höfe. The server cluster architecture allows for rapid scalability of EC4P to accommodate large-scale production. “EC4P – declares Sven Müller – will contribute to creation of new professional figures that manage future server applications”.