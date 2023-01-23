There SUV range will play a central role in Audi’s future offering. The automaker with the four rings aims to bring more and more crossovers to the RS high-performance segment and also to the electric world: word of the managing director of Audi Sport, Sebastian Grams, who revealed new details about the future range of products of the pure company not specifying which new models will see the light. Recall that Audi’s sports line-up can now count on the RS Q3, RS Q3 Sportback and RS Q8 crossovers.

The latest rumors speak of a possible debut of the Audi RS Q5: the German brand is strangely absent in this segment dominated by the rivals BMW X3 M and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63, therefore the introduction of a high-performance variant of the four-ring D-segment SUV is worth serious consideration. Not only that: recently some spy photos have immortalized a prototype of the Audi RS Q6 e-tron being tested, which means that we can expect further RS ​​EV variants in the future. Grams himself, however, reiterated how not all SUVs Audi will offer an RS variant: translated, some models such as the Q7 crossover could remain limited to an S variant. Separate mention for the successors of the R8 and TT models: in both cases the strategy that Audi will field will depend on the decision related to the platform of the company’s future.

Audi’s transition to an all-electric brand will be interspersed with model introductions performance plug-in hybrids. “They will be no less amazing than what our owners are already driving today – declared Grams in this regard – We will provide more opportunities to tailor driving performance to result even more interesting for the customer”. Again, Audi Sport’s number one did not go too far on the PHEV models that will make their debut on the market.