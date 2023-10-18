The Four Rings have always been synonymous with sportiness, as evidenced by the 40 years of Audi Sport which will take place in 2023. The German brand has been able to combine all its experience through its passion for the world of motor racing, not only in the cars that they have won in every series following the tradition of the iconic Audi 80 Quattro but also in the road sports cars distinguished by the RS badge.

Fabrizio Longo and Sofia Goggia on the Audi tradition

In 2026 the Ingolstadt brand is preparing for a new challenge, with the entry into Formula 1 which will represent another very important step in the history of the German brand. All always with an eye towards the future and sustainability of the automotive sector. To tell us about the path that Audi will face in the coming years, Fabrizio Longo, managing director in Italy for the Four Rings brand and next to him the ski champion Sofia Goggia.

F1 and electric

Behind us the prototype of the F1 single-seater, flanked by the e-tron models and the Audi RS 6 Avant Performance. Sportiness and sustainability, two souls that intertwine a bit like the Four Rings. What do you think?

Longo: “They are two souls that have always coexisted, therefore a future that intersects with our past. We are celebrating 40 years in the world of motorsport, within which we have created this brand tradition, I am thinking of the Quattro traction with the victories it brought but also of the experimentation in the Endurance championship, with 13 victories out of 15 participations in Le Mans. All this speaks of a very specific soul, with technologies that are then brought into series production. The technological innovation made on the racing fields has a very specific meaning if you can find application in everyday life, with those improvements that give greater safety but also greater driving pleasure. Formula 1 integrates perfectly into this path, we have very few years to live in a frenetic world. The team is taking shape, there is a lot of discussion about who will be our riders. It will take serenity to have all the pieces in place and be ready on the starting grid in 2026.”

Sofia certainly won’t be the one to sit in the F1 car, yet with the Audis you go fast and have fun.

Goggia: “I’ve been an Audi driver for several years now (laughs, ed.). When the Federation supplies us with the cars I am now a consolidated driver and I know the entire range well. There are many affinities between the automotive world and our world of skiing: there are elements such as curves, trajectories, lines, slopes and accelerations, things in common with what you face when you go by car.”

The future of Audi

Future is an attitude writes Audi on this single-seater. In sport you must always keep up with the challenges and opponents.

Goggia: “Yes, in my opinion you need to have both a far-sighted vision that allows you to make choices in the present to go in a certain direction knowing how and where to balance certain aspects but you also need to live today with awareness. It’s true that Milan-Cortina is three years away but three years is also extremely long so it depends a lot on the attitude with which you experience everything.”

Longo: “For us, this is not a simple slogan, it is the expression of how the company is experiencing the transformation underway in the automotive sector which has never been so relevant, an ongoing mutation that will happen in the next 20 years. Behind this phrase there is also the awareness of implementing the most impressive investment plan ever made by Audi, at a time when certain scenarios raise certain doubts. Being consistent in these moments is essential. Just as resilience in athletes is fundamental, companies must also have courage and perhaps be the first to make decisions. Our path on electric mobility is traced, we are also doing it by redesigning our industrial processes and our factories. Everything a customer perceives must be extremely similar between how we do things and our products. This will be crucial.”