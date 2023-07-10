Sometimes they come back. And, again, thanks to electrification. A small and iconic classic car like the NSU Prinz is making a comeback thanks to Audi: on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the Neckarsulm plant, twelve apprentices of the car manufacturer with the four rings collaborated on the realization of the prototype “EP4“, where the “E” evokes electric traction, while “P4” is a reference precisely to the historic NSU Prince 4produced on the same site by NSU Motorenwerke from 1961 to 1973.

Rebirth of an icon

And just one NSU Prinz 4 from 1971abandoned to neglect for decades, was chosen by Audi as the starting point for the resurrection process of this model, which began last January: to all intents and purposes it was a long-term project which, as evidenced by the German company it required the joint commitment of apprentices and trainers. In the end, however, the job was completed, and even the iconic Prinz was reborn in an all-electric key.

Thruster and battery

Yes, because it is no longer the task of the original 30 HP twin-cylinder petrol engine to propel the car: its propulsion group it is now 100% electricboasts 240 HP of maximum power, is sourced from the Audi e-tron MY20 and is powered by a battery derived from Audi Q7 TFSI and quattro, the latter placed at the front, where the NSU Prinz 4 once hid the fuel tank. The future mechanics took care of the powertrain and the battery, as well as the suspension, while the trainee coachbuilders and painters dealt with the chassis and sheet metal.

How many references to the past

The electric prototype draws air for cooling through a large intake in the lower section of the bumper, while heat dissipation is ensured by a generous slit in the front bonnet. The rear hood also contributes to thermal management, being able to be fixed in the half-open position. From an aesthetic point of view, this prototype recalls multiple style elements derived from NSU Prinz, starting from the headlights and the 1970s bodywork with shoulder lines and roof in fact unchanged.

Other details

The apprentices also freed the sheet metal from rust and used the Audi Suzuka gray and Brilliant black colors, while the car was painted along the sides of the car. celebratory writing “150”. The platform is made up of a platform derived from Audi A1, including the brakes and suspension layout, while the bodywork has undergone marked interventions which have led to a major roadway widening. Finally, the wheel arches were designed with the support of Audi Design and created thanks to 3D printing.