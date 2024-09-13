In the past few days we had the opportunity to test drive the new Audi Q6 e-tron. You will know more in the coming days, in the meantime we can anticipate that the four-ring car manufacturer has no intention of backtracking on its strategy: full speed ahead with electric. Massimiliano Lo Bosco, Press & PR Audi Italia, takes a stance on this point of view: electric is a point of arrival for the mobility sector.

Audi, full steam ahead with electric

“What has changed is the way of proposing electric, our intention is to let them try this technologybecause only if it is tested can its advantages be known. There has not been a great change in the approach and attitude towards electrification on the part of customers”Lo Bosco said. In his opinion, highlighting the critical issues of this solution too strongly does not help the transition: that there are structural problems it is evident, although it must be said that these have had a series of consequences on many fronts, not only that of mobility.

But the transition is slowing down

“The path is quite unmistakable: in China, in the sales mix, electric represents 30%, which is more than 20% of the global average, while in the EU we are at 14%. And we must look in the direction of China, because we believe that the transition towards electric will happen. For this reason, we continue to think about electric with great coherence, because in our opinion it only has pros”added Lo Bosco. Who however does not hide a change in the timing of this transition: “It is normal that there will be a small forward slippage from this point of view, it would be foolish not to read this dynamic, this is why we define ourselves as very flexible”.

What’s happening in Brussels

In closing, the Press & PR Audi Italia also spoke about what is happening in Brusselsin light of new protests by workers concerned about the probable closure of the plant: “We are managing the change in mobility with problems of a certain type, the moment of cuts should never happen and it was not in our objectives but the world has changed, in an important and unexpected way, for this reason in some cases it is necessary to intervene. In Brussels we are still in the process of negotiating with the unionslast week the new plant manager was appointed, as soon as we have made a decision we will communicate what the future of the plant will be”.