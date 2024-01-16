The guardian angels of the matador

Almost 25 minutes ahead, still four stages to tackle including the one taking place today: Audi it is his last participation in the Dakar with the hybrid buggy and he is also one step away from celebrating a success that would be invaluable for the house of the Four Circles. The German brand, in fact, at the end of this 46th edition will end the three-year project started in 2022 to focus exclusively on the F1 project, a category in which it will debut in 2026.

Carlos Sainz he is the overall leader and after losing ten minutes on Sunday to Sebastien Loeb, yesterday he gained six, bringing himself back to +24.47 minutes compared to his former brand mate in Citroen at the time of the WRC world championship at the beginning of the third millennium.

Mattias Ekstrom and Stephane Peterhansel no longer have ambitions in terms of the general classification and are therefore concluding the raid at the service of Carlos Sainz. In today's stage Mattias Ekstrom acts as a trailblazer ahead of Carlos Sainz, who has Stephane Peterhansel behind him in the role of a cycling 'flagship', ready to deprive his buggy of parts to give to Sainz in the event of an accident. Conquering the Dakar is one step away and Audi is leaving nothing to chance in pursuing this goal with Mattias Ekstrom and Monsieur Dakar as the 'guardian angels' of the Spanish matador.