At first glance, it seems hard to believe that a sports car capable of keeping its passengers glued to the seat while rolling a few millimeters from the asphalt could also be an option for a comfortable ride. However, the e-tron GT, the new electric from Audi combines both concepts, offering a excellent balance between performance and ride comfort.

Gallery.



Photogallery: Audi e-tron GT



If you like, the e-tron GT, which we have already been able to test, offers pure nerve. The accelerations are so amazing that they seem like science fiction, both in the GT variant, with 476CV, as above all in the more radical RS, with 598CV. In both cases, an overboost mode allows even reaching higher heights, punctually increasing the power delivered to 530 and 646CV, respectively.

With the stopwatch in hand, that means it can be accelerated from 0 to 100 in just 3.3 seconds. Behind the wheel, it is as if there is an instantaneous connection between the brain and the permanently excited electric motors (PSM). Accompaniment is provided by the optional e-tron sport sound, a mix between the roar of a turbo engine and the sound that could make a spaceship, delivered through three speakers. It is pleasant to the ear, but may not be suitable for all tastes.

In both versions the traction is total quattro, thanks to the location of a mechanism on each axis. In the GT, the front engine yields 238CV and the rear 435CV. In the RS, they offer 238 and 456CV, respectively. This distribution allows a totally variable distribution of torque on each wheel, which contributes, together with the 50:50 weight distribution, the low center of gravity and the optional (standard on the RS) rear self-locking differential to keep the car so close. to the ground that seems to roll on rails.

Something to which the steering rear wheels also help, another highly recommended option since they provide more stability at high speeds and a smaller turning radius by up to 60 centimeters at the time of, for example, parking. And of course, the rear spoiler also contributes, with two positions depending on the speed at which it is rolled.

In a car of its characteristics, going from 0 to 100 is just as important as going from 100 to zero. For this reason, Audi offers three different braking systems, ranging from good to best. In the GT, the standard discs are made of steel, 360 mm, while in the RS they are made of tungsten carbon, an alternative between the traditional and the excellent carbo-ceramic brakes which you can equip as an option. Tungsten brakes not only do not leave a trace of rust, they are much less harmful to the environment.

When it comes to deceleration, the e-tron GT is equipped with a system that alternates between coasting or energy recovery. Unlike most electric cars, which are more committed to recovery as long as it is not accelerating, the e-tron GT normally activates the coasting mode, which according to Audi «avoids losses associated with each energy conversion». This results in a more similar driving style to that of a combustion car.

Although two cams located behind the steering wheel allow you to add a little more retention, this is far from what other brands call a single pedal – which even avoids pressing the brake pedal. The energy recovery occurs when the brake pedal is applied: if it is applied little, the electric motors take over, while in a deep deceleration it is when the hydraulic brakes come into play, in an inconspicuous way. Despite this system, during our test -in which it was circulated without looking for good consumptions- energy consumption was high, above 26 kWh at one hundred kilometers.

In motion, the direct and sporty steering also stands out, as well as the adaptive air suspension (optional on the GT). This offers three different positions: -10 mm up to 90 km / h; -22 to 180 km / h and +20 mm at less than 30 km / h. The aim is to improve energy efficiency and, in the case of energy raised position, avoid rubbing the lower fairings when entering or leaving a garage, given the low height of the car.

The Audi Drive Select driving mode selector system allows you to switch between the different positions as well as between the modes Comfort, Efficiency, Dynamic and Individual, which also affect the acceleration or volume of the e-tron sound. The Efficiency mode, designed to maximize the battery charge – it can last up to 487 km on a single charge in the GT and 472 in the RS – the speed is limited to 140 km / h, and the climate options are also cut. . In this regard, it should be remembered that Audi offers a much more efficient heat pump system as standard, as well as heated and ventilated seats and heated steering wheel, which avoids intensive use of air conditioning, in order to maximize autonomy. .

One particularity of the e-tron GT, which for now only shares with its “cousin” Porsche Taycan, is that has a transmission. With two speeds, it is one of the keys to its ability to combine high performance and efficiency. The car starts in second gear, and goes to first when rapid acceleration is demanded, in a transition that is practically imperceptible to the driver

Inside, with a 4 + 1 configuration (with five seats, although the central rear is intended for short trips or children) the driving position is, as expected, very low, although once installed in it the visibility is good – except through the rear-view mirror, due to the shape of the rear window, given the GT-type bodywork. The leading role goes to the large 12.3-inch cockpit plus virtual instrumentation displayas well as the 10.1-inch MMI Touch center screen. Despite the technological overflow, it is appreciated that Audi has kept the physical controls for the air conditioning, instead of opting for tactile solutions, which force you to look away from the road.

The seats grip is very good, and they are soft and comfortable, even in the RS version. The space behind, of course, is not excessive, although the storage capacity is, with 405 liters behind (366 liters in the RS version) and 85 liters in front, in a second front or Frunk trunk.

The e-tron equips a battery with 93.4 kWh of total capacity and 86 of net capacity. It also uses 800-volt technology, which improves overall system efficiency and saves weight on wiring. Regarding its recharge, the system supports fast charging up to 270 kW. Under ideal conditions and in an appropriate charger (for example, from the ultra-fast Ionity network), it can be recharged enough to travel 100 kilometers in five minutes, and fill from 5 to 80% of the battery in about 23. And for For semi-fast charging, at destination, you can choose between a standard 11 kW charger or an optional 22 kW charger. There are also charging sockets on the two front wings, to allow easy access to all types of poles.