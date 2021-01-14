INGOLSTADT (dpa-AFX) – Audi will be sending nearly 10,000 employees in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm on short-time work next week because there are no chips for the electronic control. VW (Volkswagen (VW) vz) had already reported bottlenecks in semiconductors in December, “now we’ve got it too,” said an Audi spokeswoman on Thursday.

Production of the A4 sedan and A5 convertible in Neckarsulm will be suspended from next Monday. In Ingolstadt there will be two production lines on which A4 and A5 cars will be built from Thursday next week. Short-time work is planned for up to 10,200 employees initially until the end of January, according to the spokesperson./rol/DP/fba