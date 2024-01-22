Everything is a lane if you're brave enough, that's what this Audi driver must have thought. Last weekend, Rijkswaterstaat had to work to pluck this Audi A6 from the guardrail. The exact cause of this special accident on the A10 is not known, but a safe assumption is 'the driver accidentally drove into the guardrail'. We can't make much more of it.

We can't say much more about this situation, so we'll just throw in a quote from Rijkswaterstaat to make this message longer: 'Not much high-profile is happening on this Saturday. You can drive easily in most places, except on the guardrail of the A10. At the De Nieuwe Meer junction, towards Coenplein, the road is now closed for recovery.'

Of course there are plenty of people who joke 'that you are not allowed to park here'. Almost as funny as the joke we had ChatGPT write about this A6: 'Why was the Audi A6 with two wheels on the guardrail? Because the driver thought it was an 'Audi balance' training!'. Sure, artificial intelligence better focus on figuring out how to conquer the world.