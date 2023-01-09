Sometimes you agree that there is a problem, without agreeing with the chosen solution. We mention a Thanos and his solution with the Infinity Stones. And what do you think of this R8 rider? He says he prefers to park his Audi in two spaces to avoid parking dents. He takes the fine for granted. An anti-social solution to a very recognizable problem.

‘One of the busiest beach days of the year and this one a hole park like this,” the photo captioned on Reddit. The Audi driver can count on a lot of misunderstanding on the online platform. Some people even believe that the Audi actually attracts worse damage from frustrated people. Other people make plans to sprinkle crumbs on the car so that birds will sit on the car.

The Audi driver defends his parking skills

The Australian 7News post the photo online, which attracts the attention of the car owner. He feels compelled to defend why he put his Audi in two spaces: “But honestly, I’d rather pay a few hundred dollars in parking fines to the municipality than a dent in my door that would cost me $ 1,000.”

The driver believes that the parking spaces are too tight and that the problem lies with the municipality. He also claims that the parking lot was only 60 percent full. The maker of the photo tells TopGear Netherlands that this is not the case: “I had to drive around the parking lot twice before I had a spot when another car left.”