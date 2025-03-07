03/07/2025



The basketball of the state of Iowa, located in the heart of the United States, the famous west medium, was orphan from a heroin since Caitlin Clark left his home last May to enroll in the Indiana Fever of the WNBA. A void that this season seems to have evaporated with the explosion of Audi Crookspowerful pivot of only 20 years that in a matter of months has dazzled the fans of the University of Iowa State. Its impressive physical, 190 centimeters and more than 100 kilos, does not prevent it from moving like a butterfly on the track and are already 23 points and almost eight rebounds that averages from the beginning of the beginning of the NCAA. But what has most fallen in love with the American public is his positivism, so great that he has even imposed on Malévolo hate that invades social networks.

It all started when he had 13 springs. His presence on the track began to attract the attention of many scouts and, overnight, there were dozens of sports gatherings and talks on social networks that argued about the talent of Crooks And, above all, of his physique and if he would be able to withstand the burden of university or professional basketball. «The first time the ESPN talked about me was in seventh or eighth grade and was definitely not developed or fit. See that when you are 13 years old there are adults talking about you and your body more than your game is crazy. It was too much for me to drive it at that early age ». The interior assured.

Audi Crooks Today • 36 points

• 10 rebounds

• 3 Assists

• 14/18 FG Iowa St Takes Down #14 Kansas St pic.twitter.com/MJ3AIR3AK2 – Women’s Hoops Network (@womnshoops_usa) March 2, 2025

But, above all, the most difficult to manage were the insults he received for his appearance, bile that the pivot counteracts with a mantra of affection and indifference. “Just try to kill them kindly, because then you will not give them ammunition to respond,” he says in the press conferences, where he develops as ease as in rival areas, conditions that predict a brilliant future on the top of the basketball.

Crooks is very natural when talking about her physique because she has always accompanied her since her birth. He weighed almost five kilos and measured 71 centimeters, parameters that were increasing and that always supposed an advantage in sport. In fact, before hugging basketball, he was triple state -released disc champion and a member of the best volleyball team in the institute. But, in that same center, the Bishop Garrigan High Schoolbecame star under the basket. He came to score 49 points in a match and, in addition, made champion to the Iowa team twice.









At its doors, proposals from the best universities in the country were crowded, but it was Iowa State The winner. Of course, in his first preseason with the cyclones he had to lose 20 kilos to adapt to the speed of the NCAA game. An learning that led her to be a phenomenon and even just a year ago, scored 40 in an epic comeback against Meryland, where the disadvantage became 20. As if that were not enough, her affable character has allowed her to fill the wallet, because there are many businesses that want to have her image. The legend of the Boston Celtics, Kevin GarnettIt soon baptized her as Lady Shaq, comparing her with Shaquille O’Neal, one of the best players in history. Praise that will not change to Audi Crooks, a giant who has even crushed hate on the Internet.