As reported in May by its sister site Motorsport.com, Motorsport-Total.com, starting next year Audi will not provide official support to any of its customer teams in GT3 racing. This will especially affect teams participating in the DTM and major endurance races such as the Spa 24 Hours and the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Furthermore, the group of 14 factory riders, which includes among others Ricardo Feller, Markus Winkelhock, Patric Niederhauser and Christopher Mies, will be disbanded at the end of the current racing season.

The German manufacturer will also discontinue all of its customer racing cars, including the GT3 and GT4 variants of the Audi R8 LMS and the RS3 LMS TCR, after the first quarter of 2024. All orders placed up to that point will be instead I escaped.

However, as previously speculated, Audi has decided not to completely shut down its customer racing division. By contrast, the R8 LMS GT3 and other customer cars will continue to be homologated and the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer will offer a basic supply of spare parts until 2032.

The initial plan called for the total discontinuation of Audi Sport Customer Racing, with the board of directors giving instructions towards the end of last year to close the division after 2023.

But according to some sources, after the efforts of Audi Sport boss Rolf Michl and head of customer racing Chris Reinke, the decision was made at the Nurburgring 24 Hours to continue participating in customer racing with a reduced capacity. The decision was approved by the Board of Directors last Monday.

Rolf Michl, Managing Director Audi Sport GmbH Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The idea was to ensure that cars already purchased by customer teams can remain operational for the foreseeable future. Currently, over 1,000 Audi vehicles are on the road in the GT3, GT4 and TCR categories.

Following the decision, Audi will not only guarantee spare parts, but will also offer technical assistance through engineers and any necessary developments to be made to their cars.

“We are sad that we cannot continue our strategic engagement,” Michl told Motorsport-Total.com. “But it’s more important that we don’t shut down. A new era is beginning, which will continue with the same reliability and passion.”

As previously reported, the decision to reduce its involvement in customer racing is fueled by the need to direct resources towards its next Formula 1 programme, which starts in 2026 in partnership with Sauber.

Until the F1 schedule takes effect, Audi’s only official commitment will be the Dakar, a project currently approved until 2024.