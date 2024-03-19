Despite macroeconomic challenges, Audi Group recorded a solid fiscal year 2023.

With a revenue increase of 13.1%, reaching 69.9 billion euros, and an operating profit of 6.3 billion euros, Audi has demonstrated resilience and strength in the automotive sector. Operating margin stood at 9.0%, while net cash flow remained robust at €4.7 billion, confirming the company's financial strength.

Innovation at its core: The rise of the Audi Q6 e-tron

2023 marked the arrival of the Q6 e-tron, the first Audi model on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), co-developed with Porsche. This model represents a technological turning point for Audi in the field of electric mobility, offering advances in terms of efficiency, autonomy and design. With more than 20 new models planned for 2024 and 2025, Audi is accelerating its transformation towards an electric future.

Global growth and focus on China

In 2023, Audi achieved significant growth in all key markets, with a 17.4% increase in deliveries compared to the previous year. In particular, China remains a strategic market, with plans to produce electric vehicles specific to this market through the joint venture Audi FAW NEV Company Ltd. Audi continues to adapt its offering to specific regional needs to maintain its competitiveness.

Electric revolution and connectivity

The success in sales of fully electric models, which saw an increase of 51% in 2023, underlines Audi's commitment to sustainability. The new PPE platform and the launch of the Audi Q6 e-tron are examples of the company's focus on innovation and creating vehicles that define the future of mobility. Audi is also aiming for leadership in software-defined vehicles, working with CARIAD and the Volkswagen Group to develop the next generation of electric cars.

A solid and sustainable future

With a revenue projection of between 63 and 68 billion euros for 2024, Audi looks to the future with confidence. The company is preparing for a still difficult economic environment by focusing on a flexible offering of propulsion systems and the expansion of its electric portfolio. Audi's strategy is clear: to innovate to remain a leader in the automotive sector, with a constant commitment to sustainability and the mobility of the future.

2023 was a year of growth and innovation for Audi, which has demonstrated that it can successfully navigate a complex economic context. With the launch of revolutionary models such as the Q6 e-tron and the commitment to electric mobility, Audi is positioning itself as a leader in the sector, ready to face future challenges with financial strength and an innovation-oriented vision.