There are still more than three years to go before the highly anticipated debut of theAudi in Formula 1 but the house of the Rings has already succeeded in the feat of being talked about as if it were a team already ready and active for some time on the track. On the other hand, the Germans immediately made it clear that they wanted to get serious and that they didn’t want to risk replying to them mistakes made in the past by other motorsport giants who have chosen to try their hand at the Circus challenge without really being ready for it. There is no lack of precedents for sensational failures, from Honda to Toyota via Jaguar, but the lofty plans of the legendary brand that has dominated the world of endurance for years have traced a rather credible road map.

In a few months, an experienced partner to lean on has already been identified, Sauber, and an experienced manager you can rely on, Andreas Seidl. The goals then, as he explained Adam Baker – 47-year-old Australian who is the new CEO of Audi Formula Racing – are already outlined. No one in Ingolstadt expects to be immediately successful, but at the same time it is clear that a group of the size and reputation of Audi certainly does not intend to limit itself to participating. “We want to be competitive in three years – Baker clarified to the Spanish site AS – it is a realistic goal. We want to compete for victories in the third year“.

The arrival on the track of a manufacturer the size of Audi obviously represents excellent advertising for the whole of Formula 1. “The championship is in line with Audi’s future strategy – Baker explained again – aiming for electric mobility. Furthermore, F1 has grown in popularity. It is by far the best motorsport marketing and media tool, and one of the best in any industry. At the same time, the F1 has achieved cost reductions and this makes it even more attractive. The engines of 2026 will have a cost ceiling and this, in addition to limiting costs, provides certainty on long-term budgets. If you want a great platform to demonstrate your expertise and knowledge 24 times a year, this is the place to be”he concluded.