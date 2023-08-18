The Audi Charging Hub is revolutionizing the concept of electric vehicle charging stations in many European locations. This innovative concept, which is spreading rapidly, offers a flexible and modular solution for fast charging of electric cars, with particular attention to the needs of Audi customers. The first Audi Charging Hub was inaugurated in Nuremberg in December 2021: its strategic location and the possibility of booking charging stalls via smartphone were the features most appreciated by those who use this charging station.

Numbers from Nuremberg

In Nuremberg, the Audi Charging Hub has quickly become a hotspot for electric car owners. More than half of users use it regularly to recharge their vehicles: every day, on average, 24 refills are madewhich correspond to approx 800 kWh of energy. Furthermore, the approximately 200m2 lounge, which includes a 40m2 terrace above the charging stations, attracts an average of 35 people a day. This space offers a very comfortable environment for Audi customers, who can relax and enjoy the services offered while waiting for their vehicle to be recharged.

Second hand batteries

One of the innovative elements of the Audi Charging Hub is the use of second-life automotive batteries for energy storage. These batteries come from Audi vehicles used in tests and then disassembled: they are inserted into special ones cubesflexible containers that allow for quick installation and removal, each of which has two quick charge pointsensuring maximum efficiency in the supply of energy to vehicles.

Continuous expansion

After the success of Nuremberg, the Audi Charging Hub has expanded to other major European cities, including Zurich, Berlin and Salzburg, which have enthusiastically welcomed this innovative solution. Soon it will be the turn of Monk, one of the most advanced cities in terms of sustainable mobility, which will see the opening of a new Audi Charging Hub. And that’s not all, because in 2024 eight other charging stations will be built in several German cities, thus offering electric motorists an ever more extensive and accessible infrastructure.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it