Jens van Eikels is the Charging Project House manager at Audi AG, the strategic center for the development of the charging ecosystem of the four rings, practically the place where the best systems for charging electric cars are studied. According to him (but he is not the only one to say it) the success of electric mobility is closely connected to the evolution of the charging process. “At Audi we consider it crucial that the charging curve of our cars remains as high and “flat” as possible, without noticeable drops after the initial peak,” he explains. “No less relevant is the topic of connectivity, in particular the dialogue between smartphone and vehicle, a harbinger of accurate trip planning that includes stops for refueling, as well as the possibility of air conditioning the vehicle before use. Public fast charging, even in urban centers and abroad, is accompanied by attention to home charging. At the Charging Project House we analyze all possible scenarios to develop efficient and advantageous solutions for our customers.”

“Premium” top-up

Van Eikels also explains that Audi aims for “premium” charging, which means having access to an intuitive, immediate process and in a welcoming environment. A concrete example are the Audi charging hubs, which among other things offer the Plug & Charge functionality for HPC refueling with cable suspension systems, which are advantageous on both a stylistic and practical level, while customers wait for charging in comfortable charging rooms. 'wait.

Differentiate yourself from others

As always, however, what matters is to differentiate yourself from others. “With the Audi charging hubs we are pioneers in the development of a premium urban charging concept,” says Van Eikels. “In China, for example, our branded stations, the number of which is growing rapidly, form the cornerstone of a future-oriented infrastructure. At the same time, thanks to strategic players such as Electrify America in the United States, IONITY in Europe and CAMS in China, the Volkswagen Group is a privileged partner in the creation of an ultra-fast network. In Europe, the Audi charging service integrates the IONITY, Aral pulse and ewiva high-power networks with convenient pay-as-you-go tariffs.

The batteries have reached their second life

Another fundamental issue, and not just for Audi, concerns batteries that have reached their second life. “The internal infrastructure in Neckarsulm is supported by three aggregated 525 kWh modules supported by five mobile modules and two large containers to bring electricity supply wherever needed. We typically use these mobile solutions at events such as the World Economic Forum in Davos,” adds Van Eikels