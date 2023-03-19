Audi fans, get ready for a shocking event. How shocking? About as shocking as when the two-door BMW M3 was suddenly called M4. Chairman of the Board Markus Duesmann has confirmed rumors that Audi’s type designations will soon look slightly different. Two public favourites, the A4 and A6, will soon have to give up their model names.

“In the future it will be like this: the odd numbers are for cars with internal combustion engines and the even numbers are for battery electric vehicles,” Duesmann said. Auto Bild. Audi’s sedans and station wagons in the D and E segments, the A4 and A6, do not comply with this new design. ‘The successor to the current A4 will be called A5 and the current A6 will be called A7. The A4 and A6 will then be electric.’

What will happen to the current A5 and A7?

The idea behind the turnaround is that there is a clear distinction between the fuel and electric models of the brand. The question that you can logically ask immediately: what will happen to the cars that are currently called A5 and A7? Simple: they will not get a successor with a combustion engine for the time being.

However, Duesmann says: “We will provide more information about the body styles of the future A5 and A7 at a later date.” It could therefore also be that an A5 Limousine, Avant, Coupé and Sportback will soon appear. Of course, the necessary hot S and RS versions are also expected.

The successor to the A4 is already coming this year and will kick off Audi’s newly designed type designations. The facelift of the A6 is then named A7, after which we can welcome the A6 again in 2024 – as an EV. Incidentally, the designation ‘e-tron’ for electric Audis will also be retained, despite the dubious meaning in French.