The delays accused by the Volkswagen Group in the development of the SSP platform could lead Audi to change strategy. As? By investing in acquiring the rights to a new architecture provided by a third-party company. This was reported by some sources close to the German car manufacturer and intercepted by Autocar, who added that a decision in this sense could be taken as early as this week after the members of the board of Audi will meet.

Three year delay

Recall that the new modular platform, designed to support an 800 Volt electrical architecture and next generation battery packs, was delayed several times by a series of engineering setbacks: the result is that, as things currently stand, the first Audi production models based on this architecture will arrive not before 2029a good three years after what was initially planned.

Geely first choice

For this reason, the brand with the four rings would be moving in another direction, and it seems that the CEO of the Volkswagen Group, Oliver Blume, has agreed to this change of course. However, it remains to be seen now who will be Audi’s new partner: the German automaker has already entered into negotiations with several China-based companies offering platforms, including Geelywhose SEA architecture is already used by its own brands Polestar, Zeekr, Smart, Lotus and Volvo.

The other tracks

A viable trail? Potentially yes. It is true that Geely has close ties with Mercedes-Benz, Audi’s rival par excellence, thanks to its 50% stake in Smart, but it is equally true that on several occasions he has spoken of a open source platform open to supply to other houses. Translated, there could be a glimmer of light for an agreement with Audi, which in the meantime is also evaluating other options on the table such as those of Foxconnwhich developed its own MIH platform for electric vehicles, and by BYDwhich recently established its own third-party EV parts supply business called FinDreams.