As of September 1, 2023, Gernot Dollner takes the position of CEO of Audi AGreplacing Markus Duesmanfollowing the decision made today by the Supervisory Committee of AUDI AG.

Gernot Dollner since September 2023 he is the new CEO of Audi, replacing Markus Duesman. This seemingly unexpected change could be motivated by deteriorated relationshipsi with other key members of the management board and high-level managers, as well as a lack of trust in the former chief executive. Since last spring, they have been happening verbal fights with various managers, including production, human resources, sales and development.

The Volkswagen group has decided to proceed with this replacement in order to restore a climate of tranquility necessary for the product offensive in the sector electric mobility. In addition, Duesmann has come under criticism for business and financial performance, especially in China and in the United Statesand for disappointing product launches.

Who is he and the career of the new Audi CEO

Gernot Dollner, A mechanical engineering graduate, he began his career at Volkswagen as a PhD student in 1993. Over the years, he has held various leadership positions at Porsche AGincluding Concept Development Manager e Responsible for the Panamera series.

As of 2021, he has held notable roles such as Head of Product Strategy and of Group of the Volkswagen Group and of General secretary. His extensive experience in the automotive industry and his leadership skills made him an ideal choice to take on the role of CEO of Audi AG.

