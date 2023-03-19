Audi’s electric offensive in China also depends on the commercial agreements that the automaker with the four rings supports with its local partners FAW and SAIC. Local partners that Marcus Duesmann, the CEO of Audi, wanted encounter right in these days and precisely in the Asian country, with the intention of discussing ways to increase the sales of electric vehicles in what is to all intents and purposes the largest automotive market in the world.

A complicated challenge

“The transition to electric vehicles in China is naturally a challenge for us – the words of Audi’s number one reported by Bloomberg – We have not entered the electric vehicle market in China as we would have liked. Before the country was moving very fast and we, as a society, we did not closely observe what was happening. It’s like when you watch a marathon race and turn around for 30 seconds and then the race is somewhere else entirely. So it was for China”. Secondly, Duesmann wanted to recall how the global commitment of the car manufacturer with the four rings is not only fundamental for the Volkswagen Group, but also represents a real test bed for Germany’s ability to deal with threats to its competitiveness.

Europe late

“The European Union must find the right answers to maintain industrial competitiveness and avoid falling behind in these changes – concluded Duesmann – Huge things are happening in China and the USA and us we absolutely cannot look away. Otherwise the marathon runners will have turned the corner and we won’t see them again”. In short, according to the CEO of Audi, the Old Continent must take action as soon as possible to resolve the stalemate that has been occurring in recent weeks regarding the decisions to be taken for the future of mobility: the direction must be traced.