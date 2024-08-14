Huawei’s new autonomous driving system will debut in Audi models from 2026.

It should be noted that this will be the last generation of Audi vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE) before the German manufacturer moves to NEVs (new energy vehicles) in China.

The next-generation Audi A5 will be the first to feature Huawei’s Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS). All signs point to the model being one of the new features at the Guangzhou International Motor Show in November.

All future Audi electric vehicles are expected to be equipped with Huawei’s autonomous technology from now on.

On the other hand, Aldo is also working with the new energy company CATL to be its battery supplier and thus remain competitive in China, the most important market for the German brand.

The German brand’s CEO, Gernot Doellner, said in March this year that the brand will launch its last generation of gasoline cars in 2026, after which it will phase out the production of gasoline cars.

Chinese joint ventures FAW Audi and SAIC Audi will produce the next generation A5, some variants of which will use Huawei’s autonomous driving solution.

So far, this technology is one of the most stable and several manufacturers are opting for it. It will only be a matter of time before the technology brand is used in more vehicles and in other countries.

