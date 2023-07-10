Finally something other than a limited model with little more than some special badges on the inside. To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Audi factory in Neckarsulm, Audi released twelve students on a classic from the German town: the NSU Prinz 4L. You can see the end result above. The students call it the Audi EP4. ‘E’ stands for electric and ‘P4’ refers to Prinz 4L.

“We wanted to build a car that was not only fast and cool looking, but also a tribute to the factory’s 150th anniversary,” says a student. For the basis of the project, the students were given an NSU Prinz 4L that has not been on the road for decades. “When we got the car, the carriage had some rust spots. These are the first areas we fixed.’

Specifications of the Audi EP4

After this, the students started working on the drive. The two-cylinder engine in the back of the Prinz produced a paltry 30 hp. It makes way for the electric motor from a 2020 Audi e-tron. This electric motor produces 240 hp. The battery of the plug-in hybrid Q7 now comes from the place of the petrol tank – in the front of the car. The range is unknown, but don’t expect too much from it.

The new powertrain and the modified coach place the students on the platform of the Audi A1. A strange combination, but it works. And it could be quite a nice competitor for the new Renault 5 or the Alpine version of it. So this Audi EP4 for 25,000 euros?