Audi announced this Tuesday (14) that it will resume vehicle production in Brazil as of next year. The models manufactured at the São José dos Pinhais (PR) factory will be: Q3 and Q3 Sportback.

The automaker’s production in the country had been at a standstill since February 2021, when the latest version of the A3 Sedan went out of production. The Volkswagen Group, which manages the factory, had announced at the time that the stoppage would be temporary.

The chosen models will be equipped with a 2.0 turbo engine and Quattro all-wheel drive. Johannes Roscheck, president of Audi do Brasil, said that he does not intend to produce the entry-level models with 1.4 TFSI engine in the country again.

The company also announced that it will invest R$20 million to install ultra-fast charging stations for electric cars in all the brand’s dealerships. Asked about the idea was to produce electric models, Rochseck pointed out that despite starting to plan something in this direction, this decision is not yet in the plans.

