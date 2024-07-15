The first pairing

Waiting for the entrance of Audi in Formula 1 since the season 2026the future team of the ‘four rings’ has in the meantime reached an official agreement with its first technical partnerThe German company, which has been collaborating closely with for several years BPa giant in the oil sector, has further joined forces with the latter to develop a sustainable fuel that complies with the new regulations imposed by the FIA ​​that will come into force from 2026. Specifically, each fuel will have to guarantee at least 65% savings in greenhouse gas emissions compared to current gasoline derived from fossil fuels. In this way, BP and its specialized division in lubricants, Castrolhas confirmed the supply of the latter’s most advanced engine oil for the Audi V6 turbo engine, namely Castrol EDGE.

The story continues

Beyond the birth of this technical partnership, Audi also announced the agreement of a long term sponsorship with BP, which will include the marketing and brand rights of BP, namely Castrol and Aral. In this way, the long collaboration between Audi and BP that began in the 80s with the World Rally Championship, and continued in other categories such as WEC and DTM, continues: “Audi and BP have always worked together successfully in motorsport – he has declared Andreas Seidl, CEO Audi F1 – We are delighted to be able to take this special partnership to the next level in Formula 1. Audi stands for ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ (Vorsprung durch Technik), and BP and Castrol also aspire to provide the best technologies in the field of fuels and lubricants. This is a perfect match. It is a strong signal for the future Audi works F1 team, and we have been able to establish this partnership at such an early stage. We can sense the appeal of the Audi F1 project and how many renowned companies want to work with Audi in Formula 1.”

Words that add to those of Nicola Buck, Senior Vice President of BP: “We are proud that Audi has once again chosen to partner with BP and Castrol, this time for their entry into Formula 1. This gives our premium brands the opportunity to showcase our technical expertise at the very top of motorsport. We are already making great progress with the Audi F1 project on the development of BP fuel and Castrol lubricants as we look to innovate and unlock maximum engine performance for the Audi F1 Power Unit from 2026 onwards.”

A collaboration that also excites Adam Baker, CEO of Audi Formula Racing: “This partnership is of great importance to us. From 2026 onwards, there will be strong competition in the field of sustainable fuels in Formula 1. Given the high performance potential, it was important for us to start our fuel tests at the end of 2022 with BP as a partner. The combustion process is very complex and can only be optimised by developing the engine in combination with the properties of the fuel. That is why in Audi Formula Racing, where we are well advanced in the development of the Audi F1 engines, we are intensively using all three single-cylinder test benches permitted by the FIA ​​regulations for fuel development. It is impressive how many different fuel variants we have developed to date as we prepare for our 2026 race season. I am convinced that we are perfectly positioned with BP and Castrol.”