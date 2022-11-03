A number of large companies will temporarily stop advertising on Twitter because of the acquisition by Elon Musk. Car brand Audi, pharmaceutical company Pfizer and snack manufacturer Mondelez are taking a break from their marketing spend on Twitter, business newspaper The Wall Street Journal reports on the basis of insiders. Food manufacturer General Mills confirms to the newspaper that it will temporarily not show advertisements on Twitter.

