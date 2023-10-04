Until October 8, the Quadrilatero della moda in Milan hosts an extraordinary outdoor photographic exhibition entitled “Vanishing Places – Places that disappear”, created in collaboration with Audi and MonteNapoleone District. The event marks the first Italian exhibition of the renowned photographer and Arctic explorer, Sebastian Copeland.

The exhibition presents a collection of 20 breathtaking shots, which take the public on an exciting journey through the world’s glaciers. Copeland’s photographs capture the strength and fragility of these beautiful places, highlighting the impact of climate change on the pristine nature of the Arctic.

One of the main partners of the event is Audi, which has chosen to support the initiative to highlight its commitment to the sustainable evolution of sportsmanship. In particular, the Audi SQ8 e-tron, a zero-emission car with exceptional performance, testifies to the innovative and future-oriented approach of the four rings.

The collaboration between Audi and MonteNapoleone District, the renowned luxury shopping area of ​​Milan, highlights the importance of uniting the worlds of art, fashion and eco-sustainability. The initiative aims to raise public awareness of the urgency of preserving fragile ecosystems and promoting a sustainable lifestyle.

The “Vanishing Places” exhibition represents a unique opportunity for photography enthusiasts, art lovers and those who are sensitive to environmental issues to immerse themselves in an immersive visual experience. Sebastian Copeland’s works offer a fascinating and moving insight into polar landscapes, inviting the public to reflect on our role in safeguarding our planet.

The exhibition is open to the public until October 8th in the heart of Milan, in the Fashion Quadrilatero. Entry is free, offering everyone the opportunity to admire the talent of Sebastian Copeland and become aware of the importance of protecting natural environments threatened by climate change.