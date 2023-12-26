The automotive digitalisation sector is full of women whose skills are truly an added value for those who can use them. He knows something about it Audi, which in many cases boasts key roles for hi-tech projects held by women. From the introduction of artificial intelligence in manufacturing to the transformation of the automobile: the “digital” component it concerns the house of the four rings and the automotive world in general more and more closely, so the word competence can really make the difference.

Among many i projects brought from the house of the four rings stand out those that have to do most with AI. “We are developing use cases for artificial intelligence and data analytics, which we use to support cross-departmental teams in Audi production – said Anna Vogt, who at Audi deals with the governance of data relating to production and logistics – With the success of ChatGPT everyone is talking about language models and we want to implement something similar in production. In this way, maintenance workers would have the opportunity to interact with a bot, which could give suggestions and advice to simplify their work.” And send a message: “Scientific and technological jobs are still predominantly carried out by men, even if the number of women is growing. There are great career opportunities and development opportunities.”

Daniela Buch, specialized in data analysis in production and logistics, also deals with artificial intelligence at Audi. “Our goal is to make production make a leap in quality thanks to artificial intelligence: we want to design through data more efficient systems and processes – Buch explained – Predictive maintenance is an excellent example: we constantly monitor the condition of the machinery to avoid sudden interruptions and predict the ideal times to carry out maintenance.” As for opportunities for womenadds: “I advise those who choose a technical sector to have confidence in themselves. It is important to evolve and continue learning throughout your life, and this is especially true for technical professions. In parallel you can work on transversal skills, proudly showing your commitment and results.”

“I am responsible for a data analytics development team and several IT products, including dashboards, reports and analytics for various Audi departments. The work is very multifaceted: we make sure the products work correctly, we evaluate how to improve them and we create new ones”: Kirsten is speaking Wellkamp, who works in data analysis at Audi. And even in her case, a message for the female gender could not be missing: “We women tend to think too much. So in a professional context, I think it's important to find out what are the things that really interest us. When I was in school, I never thought that I would work in IT and that I would love it so much.”

And finally there is Lea Schwarz, Head of Development at driving and energy management functions: As such, he is in command of a team of 16 people, located in various locations, which mainly deals with functional safety. “We define the way in which car functions operate while driving and their use of energy, the management of the start-stop system and its operating logics is an example – he said – I think it's very important to find what we're passionate about and focus on that; when you decide to do something, it should be the opportunity or challenge that suits you. It's easier to give your all when you work on something with enthusiasm and conviction, without being discouraged by difficulties: when you are passionate about something, you can study any subject or do any job”.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it